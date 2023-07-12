Visite sensorielle à Autretot 2 Allée des Tisserands, 12 juillet 2023, Les Hauts-de-Caux.

Avec Sandrine LAURENT, guide conférencière. Sandrine pérégrine et vous emmène pour une visite multisensorielle où vous déambulerez dans le village fleuri, à la plus belle saison. Vous (re)découvrirez le patrimoine dans toutes ses dimensions, à l’occasion d’un moment interactif et ludique qui vous invitera à une expérience décalée et surprenante. Ouvrir les sens, observer, ressentir, dessiner, goûter… une manière originale et décalée d’explorer le patrimoine dans toutes ses dimensions et de s’amuser.

Pour toute la famille, enfants à partir de 6 ans..

2023-07-12 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-12 17:00:00. .

2 Allée des Tisserands Charretterie

Les Hauts-de-Caux 76190 Seine-Maritime Normandie



With Sandrine LAURENT, tour guide. Sandrine will take you on a multi-sensory visit where you will wander through the village in bloom, at the height of the season. You will (re)discover the heritage in all its dimensions, during an interactive and playful moment which will invite you to a shifted and surprising experience. Open your senses, observe, feel, draw, taste… an original and offbeat way to explore heritage in all its dimensions and to have fun.

For the whole family, children from 6 years old.

Con Sandrine LAURENT, guía turística. Sandrine le llevará en una visita multisensorial en la que deambulará por el pueblo en flor, en plena temporada. (Re)descubrirá el patrimonio en todas sus dimensiones, durante un momento interactivo y lúdico que le invitará a una experiencia sorprendente y fuera de lo común. Abra sus sentidos, observe, sienta, dibuje, saboree… una forma original y poco convencional de explorar el patrimonio en todas sus dimensiones y divertirse.

Para toda la familia, niños a partir de 6 años.

Mit Sandrine LAURENT, Fremdenführerin. Sandrine führt Sie auf eine multisensorische Tour, bei der Sie zur schönsten Jahreszeit durch das Blumendorf schlendern. Sie werden das Kulturerbe in all seinen Dimensionen (wieder-)entdecken und dabei einen interaktiven und spielerischen Moment erleben, der Sie zu einer ungewöhnlichen und überraschenden Erfahrung einlädt. Die Sinne öffnen, beobachten, fühlen, zeichnen, schmecken… eine originelle und ungewöhnliche Art, das Kulturerbe in all seinen Dimensionen zu erkunden und Spaß zu haben.

Für die ganze Familie, Kinder ab 6 Jahren.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité