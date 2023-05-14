SOLIDARITÉ MIGRANTS D’UNE RIVE À L’AUTRE Aire de camping-car, 14 mai 2023, Les Hauts-d'Anjou.

L’association “Solidarité Migrants d’une Rive à l’Autre” dont le siège social est à Juvardeil organise une Randonnée Solidaire le dimanche 14 mai au départ de Châteauneuf sur Sarthe..

Aire de camping-car

Les Hauts-d’Anjou 49330 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire



The association « Solidarité Migrants d?une Rive à l’Autre » (Solidarity Migrants from One Shore to the Other), whose headquarters are in Juvardeil, is organizing a Solidarity Walk on Sunday, May 14, starting from Châteauneuf sur Sarthe.

La asociación « Solidarité Migrants d’une Rive à l’Autre », con sede en Juvardeil, organiza el domingo 14 de mayo una Marcha Solidaria con salida de Châteauneuf sur Sarthe.

Der Verein « Solidarité Migrants d’une Rive à l’Autre » mit Sitz in Juvardeil organisiert am Sonntag, den 14. Mai, eine Solidaritätswanderung von Châteauneuf sur Sarthe aus.

