Marché de Noël : père Noël et vin chaud Les Halles Saint-Sauveur-Villages, 15 décembre 2023, Saint-Sauveur-Villages.

Saint-Sauveur-Villages,Manche

Marché de Noël : père Noël et vin chaud..
2023-12-15 17:00:00 fin : 2023-12-15 19:30:00. .
Les Halles Saint-Sauveur-Lendelin
Saint-Sauveur-Villages 50490 Manche Normandie

Christmas market: Santa Claus and mulled wine.

Mercado navideño: Papá Noel y vino caliente.

Weihnachtsmarkt: Weihnachtsmann und Glühwein.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche