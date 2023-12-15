Marché de Noël : père Noël et vin chaud Les Halles Saint-Sauveur-Villages
2023-12-15 17:00:00 fin : 2023-12-15 19:30:00. .
Les Halles Saint-Sauveur-Lendelin
Saint-Sauveur-Villages 50490 Manche Normandie
Christmas market: Santa Claus and mulled wine.
Mercado navideño: Papá Noel y vino caliente.
Weihnachtsmarkt: Weihnachtsmann und Glühwein.
