MARCHÉ DE NOËL DE SAINT-MICHEL-EN-L’HERM Les halles Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm, 2 décembre 2023, Saint-Michel-en-l'Herm.

Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm,Vendée

Marché de Noël en association avec le Téléthon.

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 18:00:00. .

Les halles Place du marché

Saint-Michel-en-l’Herm 85580 Vendée Pays de la Loire



Christmas market in association with the Telethon

Mercado navideño en asociación con el Teletón

Weihnachtsmarkt in Verbindung mit Telethon

Mise à jour le 2023-10-24 par Vendée Expansion