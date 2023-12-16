MARCHÉ DE NOËL DE LA BERNERIE-EN-RETZ Les Halles La Bernerie-en-Retz, 16 décembre 2023, La Bernerie-en-Retz.

La Bernerie-en-Retz,Loire-Atlantique

Odeurs et gourmandises, lumières et ambiance festive …. revoilà enfin le marché de Noël de La Bernerie en Retz..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 19:00:00. .

Les Halles

La Bernerie-en-Retz 44760 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Smells and delicacies, lights and a festive atmosphere …. The La Bernerie en Retz Christmas market is back at last.

Olores y manjares, luces y ambiente festivo …. Por fin ha vuelto el mercado navideño de La Bernerie en Retz.

Düfte und Leckereien, Lichter und festliche Stimmung …. endlich wieder Weihnachtsmarkt in La Bernerie en Retz.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire