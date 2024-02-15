Concert dessiné Les Grésilles Nantheuil, 15 février 2024, Nantheuil.

Nantheuil,Dordogne

Ne soyez pas surpris de voir quelques câbles traîner sur scène. Piano et batterie, certes, mais aussi Rhodes, synthés, loops, quelques effets, un glockenspiel et un kalimba. Tout cela avec deux musiciens trentenaires, bien ancrés dans leur temps. La force de frappe de Lada Obradović est un délice. Elle est incisive, précise, tranchante, groovy. Elle contraste magnifiquement avec le toucher tout en rondeur de David Tixier, dont les harmonies en volutes dessinent l’espace. Ici ou là, au détour d’une improvisation marquée par un motif hypnotique de synthé basse bien en boucle, on entendra le fantôme de Bach, le temps d’une fugue. Le jeu est aussi complètement visuel, direct, loin de toute abstraction.

Pas de bidouillage gratuit : ici, on manie l’effet avec subtilité, de manière réfléchie. On sent que tout a été pensé avec soin, mais la prestation délivrée est bien vivante, organique..

2024-02-15 fin : 2024-02-15 . .

Les Grésilles Salle culturelle Le Nantholia

Nantheuil 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Don’t be surprised to see a few cables lying around on stage. Piano and drums, of course, but also Rhodes, synths, loops, a few effects, a glockenspiel and a kalimba. All this with two musicians in their thirties, firmly rooted in their time. Lada Obradovi?’s striking force is a delight. It’s incisive, precise, sharp and groovy. She contrasts magnificently with David Tixier’s round touch, whose swirling harmonies shape the space. Here and there, at the turn of an improvisation marked by a hypnotic looped bass synth motif, we hear the ghost of Bach, the time of a fugue. The playing is also completely visual, direct and far from abstract.

No gratuitous fiddling: here, the effect is handled with subtlety and thoughtfulness. You can feel that everything has been carefully thought out, but the performance is very much alive and organic.

No se sorprenda de ver algunos cables por el escenario. Piano y batería, por supuesto, pero también Rhodes, sintetizadores, loops, algunos efectos, un glockenspiel y una kalimba. Todo ello con dos músicos treintañeros, firmemente anclados en su tiempo. La fuerza impactante de Lada Obradovi? es una delicia. Es incisiva, precisa, afilada y groovy. Contrasta magníficamente con el toque redondo de David Tixier, cuyas armonías arremolinadas dan forma al espacio. Aquí y allá, en el giro de una improvisación marcada por un hipnótico motivo de bajo de sintetizador en bucle, oímos el fantasma de Bach, el tiempo de una fuga. La interpretación también es totalmente visual, directa y nada abstracta.

Nada de toqueteos gratuitos: aquí, el efecto se maneja con sutileza y reflexión. Se percibe que todo ha sido cuidadosamente pensado, pero la interpretación es muy viva y orgánica.

Seien Sie nicht überrascht, wenn Sie einige Kabel auf der Bühne herumliegen sehen. Klavier und Schlagzeug, sicher, aber auch Rhodes, Synthesizer, Loops, einige Effekte, ein Glockenspiel und eine Kalimba. All das mit zwei Musikern in ihren Dreißigern, die fest in ihrer Zeit verankert sind. Die Schlagkraft von Lada Obradovi? ist ein Genuss. Sie ist prägnant, präzise, scharf und groovy. Sie kontrastiert wunderbar mit dem runden Anschlag von David Tixier, dessen schwungvolle Harmonien den Raum zeichnen. Hier und da, in einer Improvisation, die von einem hypnotischen Synthie-Bass-Motiv in einer Endlosschleife geprägt ist, hört man den Geist von Bach, für die Dauer einer Fuge. Das Spiel ist auch völlig visuell, direkt und weit entfernt von jeglicher Abstraktion.

Hier wird nicht einfach herumgepfuscht, sondern der Effekt wird subtil und wohlüberlegt eingesetzt. Man merkt, dass alles sorgfältig durchdacht wurde, aber die Darbietung ist lebendig und organisch.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par Isle-Auvézère