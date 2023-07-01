INTERMEZZO Les Grésilles Nantheuil, 1 juillet 2023, Nantheuil.

Nantheuil,Dordogne

D’après Jean Giraudoux

Adaptation et mise en scène Isis Eymery

Entrée libre avec chapeau.

2023-07-01

Les Grésilles Salle culturelle Le Nantholia

Nantheuil 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



After Jean Giraudoux

Adapted and directed by Isis Eymery

Free admission with hat

Por Jean Giraudoux

Adaptación y dirección de Isis Eymery

Entrada gratuita con sombrero

Nach Jean Giraudoux

Adaptation und Regie Isis Eymery

Freier Eintritt mit Hut

