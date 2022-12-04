LES FOULÉES DE NOËL – FESTIVAL DE L’AVENT Stiring-Wendel, 4 décembre 2022, Stiring-Wendel.

proposées par l’association CLEA, Place de Wendel à Stiring-Wendel. Course des lutins (6/11 ans), suivie de la course Tour de la hotte (12/17 ans), puis la course les Foulées de Noël (course pour adulte). Pass sanitaire obligatoire pour les plus de 12 ans et deux mois. Inscriptions à la bibliothèque de Stiring-Wendel. Informations au 03.87.87.07.65.

+33 3 87 29 32 50 https://www.festivaldelavent.fr/

