Les concerts du Django en Juin Parentis-en-Born Parentis-en-Born
Les concerts du Django en Juin Parentis-en-Born, 3 juin 2022, Parentis-en-Born.
Les concerts du Django en Juin Parentis-en-Born
2022-06-03 – 2022-06-03
Parentis-en-Born Landes
Au programme :
Vendredi 3 : Le temps d’une étincelle -Chansons métissées
Samedi 4 : Peter HARPER – Blues/Folk
Dimanche 5 : JAM FERDI
Vendredi 10 : Soirée 80
Samedi 11 : ILMAO – Pop-Folk / Tribal
Dimanche 12 : JAM BLUES – Alexis Evans
Vendredi 17 : MOCAS DO SOUL – Duo de chansons acoustiques métissées du Brésil et d’ailleurs.
Samedi 18 : TWO HUGS – Pop/Groove
Dimanche 19 : JAM WORLD MALIKAL
Vendredi 24 : LORI BESS – Folk / Chanson française
Samedi 25 : ZIAKO – Chanson métissée
Dimanche 26 : JAM FERDI – Carte blanche François Laulan
+33 7 74 04 40 57
Parentis-en-Born
dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-12 par