2022-06-03 – 2022-06-03

Au programme : Vendredi 3 : Le temps d'une étincelle -Chansons métissées Samedi 4 : Peter HARPER – Blues/Folk Dimanche 5 : JAM FERDI Vendredi 10 : Soirée 80 Samedi 11 : ILMAO – Pop-Folk / Tribal Dimanche 12 : JAM BLUES – Alexis Evans Vendredi 17 : MOCAS DO SOUL – Duo de chansons acoustiques métissées du Brésil et d'ailleurs. Samedi 18 : TWO HUGS – Pop/Groove Dimanche 19 : JAM WORLD MALIKAL Vendredi 24 : LORI BESS – Folk / Chanson française Samedi 25 : ZIAKO – Chanson métissée Dimanche 26 : JAM FERDI – Carte blanche François Laulan

