Les concerts du Django en Juin Parentis-en-Born, 3 juin 2022, Parentis-en-Born.

Les concerts du Django en Juin Parentis-en-Born
2022-06-03 – 2022-06-03
Parentis-en-Born Landes

  Au programme :

Vendredi 3 : Le temps d’une étincelle -Chansons métissées

Samedi 4 : Peter HARPER – Blues/Folk

Dimanche 5 : JAM FERDI

Vendredi 10 : Soirée 80

Samedi 11 : ILMAO – Pop-Folk / Tribal

Dimanche 12 : JAM BLUES – Alexis Evans

Vendredi 17 : MOCAS DO SOUL – Duo de chansons acoustiques métissées du Brésil et d’ailleurs.

Samedi 18 : TWO HUGS – Pop/Groove

Dimanche 19 : JAM WORLD MALIKAL

Vendredi 24 : LORI BESS – Folk / Chanson française

Samedi 25 : ZIAKO – Chanson métissée

Dimanche 26 : JAM FERDI – Carte blanche François Laulan

+33 7 74 04 40 57

Parentis-en-Born
