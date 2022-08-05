Les concerts du Django en Août

Au programme :
Vendredi 5 : STRANGE O CLOCK – Afro Blues Rock
Samedi 6 : SMART HOBOS – Rock'n Blues et OI'Country
Dimanche 7 : JAM BLUES – Pierre Fabre
Vendredi 12 : UVUYO TRIO – Jazz
Samedi 13 : GEORGES BUCHE – Acro-Folk
Dimanche 14 : JAM FERDI
Vendredi 19 : ALVA DELMONT – Chanson Almodovarienne
Samedi 20 : BLACKBIRD – Acoustic Soul
Dimanche 21 : JAM World MALIKAL
Vendredi 26 : ALMADIA -Arabo-andalou
Samedi 27 : NICO MARJO – Chanson Française
Dimanche 28 : JAM FERDI

