Le Vigan Gard La Crêperie du marché Le Vigan Gard Le Vigan A partir de 19h30. Dimanche 18 juillet : Coffee & Cigaret’s – Trio de voix-contrebasse. Reprises blues, jazz, pop, bossa. Naomie Acklin, Sam Hussong, François-Marie. Dimanche 25 juillet : SYMY – Trio jazz clarinette guitare basse. Sylvain Artignan, Yann Rullière, Marc Nègre. Dimanche 01 août : Dano Haider &Manu Beer jazz soul « Back to the Rhodes » Dimanche 08 août : Dixie Gang jazz New Orleans Dimanche 15 août : FYP – Trio traditionnel Irlandais : Fanchon Ligny, Pol Hegarty et Yann Rullière Réservation obligatoire avant le vendredi soir. +30 467691995 Droits libres dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-16 par

