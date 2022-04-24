LES CINÉ-CONCERTS DU LOUXOR ! Cinéma le Louxor Paris
LES CINÉ-CONCERTS DU LOUXOR ! Cinéma le Louxor, 24 avril 2022, Paris.
Le dimanche 03 juillet 2022
de 11h00 à 12h30
Le dimanche 19 juin 2022
de 11h00 à 12h00
Le dimanche 08 mai 2022
de 11h00 à 12h00
Le dimanche 24 avril 2022
de 11h00 à 12h00
. payant Tarif – 26 ans : 5,5 € Tarif matin : 6,80 € Applicable avant midi
Les ciné-concerts sont accompagnés au piano par Axel Nouveau. Pianiste, improvisateur, compositeur et chef d’orchestre, Axel Nouveau est un musicien pluriel et passionné.
DU 24 AVRIL AU 3 JUILLET
4 CINE-CONCERTS A DECOUVRIR DES 6-7 ANS !
ACCOMPAGNÉS AU PIANO PAR AXEL NOUVEAU
Les ciné-concerts ont lieu en salle Youssef Chahine, avec une projection sur l’écran «historique». Les films muets étaient tournés au format d’image 1:33, proportions exactes de l’écran «historique».
DIMANCHE 24 AVRIL • 11H
MONTE-LÀ DESSUS (SAFETY LAST)
De Sam Taylor et Fred Newmayer
ETATS-UNIS I 1923 I 1H07 I AVEC HAROLD LLOYD
DIMANCHE 8 MAI • 11H
KEATON EN 4
Un programme de 4 courts métrages réalisés par Buster Keaton
ETATS-UNIS I 1921 – 1922 I 1H25
DIMANCHE 19 JUIN • 11H + PETIT-DEJEUNER OFFERT
7 ANS DE MALHEUR (SEVEN YEARS BAD LUCK)
De Max Linder
ETATS-UNIS I 1921 I 1H02
DIMANCHE 3 JUILLET • 11H + PETIT-DEJEUNER OFFERT
CHARLOT SUR LA ROUTE
Un programme de 3 courts métrages réalisés par Charles Chaplin
ETATS-UNIS I 1915 – 1917 I 1H17
Cinéma le Louxor 170, boulevard Magenta 75010 Paris
Contact : https://www.cinemalouxor.fr/ +33144639696 contact@cinemalouxor.fr https://www.facebook.com/CinemaLouxor https://www.facebook.com/CinemaLouxor https://www.cinemalouxor.fr/evenement/1990646-les-cin-concerts-du-louxor
Nathalie Joyeux