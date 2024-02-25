Les Bistrots d’Hiver Felletin
Les Bistrots d’Hiver Felletin, dimanche 25 février 2024.
Les Bistrots d’Hiver Felletin Creuse
11h30 Apéro Tchatche Louis Cauchy Directeur de l’environnement Creuse Grand Sud
12h30 Auberge Felletinoise
Repas 25€ réservation 05 55 66 40 13
15h Gérard Pierron chante « Gaston Couté » chanson française
11 Route d’Aubusson
Felletin 23500 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine pays-sage@outlook.fr
