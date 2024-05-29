LES ATELIERS NUMERIQUES Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Grande-Synthe
LES ATELIERS NUMERIQUES Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Grande-Synthe, mercredi 29 mai 2024.
LES ATELIERS NUMERIQUES Atelier de création : « le petit echo » numérique de la médiathèque Mercredi 29 mai, 10h00 Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Entrée libre
(rédaction,intégration et montage vidéo)
Médiathèque Nelson Mandela 12 Place de l’Europe , 59760 Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord Hauts-de-France
Ville de Grande-Synthe