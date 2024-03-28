LES ATELIERS E-ADMINISTRATION Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Grande-Synthe
Catégories d’Évènement:
LES ATELIERS E-ADMINISTRATION Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Grande-Synthe, jeudi 28 mars 2024.
LES ATELIERS E-ADMINISTRATION Sensibilisation et aide aux démarches en ligne Jeudi 28 mars, 10h00 Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Entrée libre ou sur inscription
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-28T10:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-28T11:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-28T10:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-28T11:30:00+01:00
Médiathèque Nelson Mandela 12 Place de l’Europe , 59760 Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord Hauts-de-France [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 03 28 23 66 30 »}]
Ville de Grande-Synthe