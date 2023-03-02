LES ATELIERS DU VINTAGE Malicorne-sur-Sarthe
1 Place Thiers Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Sarthe
2023-03-02 – 2023-03-02
EUR 25 2 février : initiation à la dégustation de vin
2 mars : rhum
6 avril : biérologie
4 mai : whisky
1er juin : la distillerie du sonneur
6 juillet : thème à venir
3 août : thème à venir
Rendez-vous chaque 1er jeudi 2 mois…
+33 2 43 96 34 83
