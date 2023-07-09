LES ANIMAUX FANTASTIQUES: LES SECRETS DE DUMBLEDORE Poilly-lez-Gien Poilly-lez-Gien Poilly-lez-Gien
LES ANIMAUX FANTASTIQUES: LES SECRETS DE DUMBLEDORE
Plage poilly-les-Gien Poilly-lez-Gien Loiret
2023-07-09 22:00:00 – 2023-07-09
Poilly-lez-Gien
Loiret
Dans le cadre de ses animations estivales, la communauté des communes Giennoises propose avec le service sports des projections de films en plein air sur la plage de Poilly-Les-Gien
espace culturel
