LES AMIS DU MUSÉE – CONFÉRENCE « LA SOCIÉTÉ HORTICOLE FONTENAISIENNE EN 1900 »
2023-02-12 – 2023-02-12
► Thème : « LA SOCIÉTÉ HORTICOLE FONTENAISIENNE EN 1900 »
► Conférencier : Claude Belliard, ancien président de chambre d’agriculture
——————————-
Tarif : 4€ – Gratuit pour les adhérents.
Les Amis du Musée vous invite à leur traditionnelle conférence du dimanche !
amismuseevendeen@gmail.com +33 2 51 51 90 10
