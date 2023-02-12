LES AMIS DU MUSÉE – CONFÉRENCE « LA SOCIÉTÉ HORTICOLE FONTENAISIENNE EN 1900 » Fontenay-le-Comte Fontenay-le-Comte Fontenay-le-Comte Catégories d’Évènement: Fontenay-le-Comte

Vendée Fontenay-le-Comte ► Thème : « LA SOCIÉTÉ HORTICOLE FONTENAISIENNE EN 1900 » ► Conférencier : Claude Belliard, ancien président de chambre d’agriculture ——————————-

Tarif : 4€ – Gratuit pour les adhérents. Les Amis du Musée vous invite à leur traditionnelle conférence du dimanche ! amismuseevendeen@gmail.com +33 2 51 51 90 10 Salle Jean Jaurès 32 rue du Gaingalet Fontenay-le-Comte

