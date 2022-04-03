LES AMIS DU MUSÉE – CONFÉRENCE « 50 ANS DE PHOTOGRAPHIE À FONTENAY DE 1923 À 1973 » Fontenay-le-Comte Fontenay-le-Comte
LES AMIS DU MUSÉE – CONFÉRENCE « 50 ANS DE PHOTOGRAPHIE À FONTENAY DE 1923 À 1973 » Fontenay-le-Comte, 3 avril 2022, Fontenay-le-Comte.
LES AMIS DU MUSÉE – CONFÉRENCE « 50 ANS DE PHOTOGRAPHIE À FONTENAY DE 1923 À 1973 » Salle Jean Jaurès 32 rue du Gaingalet Fontenay-le-Comte
2022-04-03 – 2022-04-03 Salle Jean Jaurès 32 rue du Gaingalet
Fontenay-le-Comte Vendée
amismuseevendeen@gmail.com +33 2 51 51 90 10 http://club.quomodo.com/amis-du-musee-vendeen/conferences/prochaines-conferences.html
Salle Jean Jaurès 32 rue du Gaingalet Fontenay-le-Comte
dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-03 par