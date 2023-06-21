Môm’ en théâtre, 21 juin 2023, Les Aix-d'Angillon.

Les Aix-d’Angillon,Cher

Le festival des enfants et des parents. c’est des concerts, animations, spectacles de rue, …..

2023-06-21 à ; fin : 2023-06-25 . EUR.

Les Aix-d’Angillon 18220 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



The festival of the children and the parents. it is concerts, animations, spectacles of street, ….

El festival para niños y padres. conciertos, animaciones, espectáculos callejeros, ….

Das Festival für Kinder und Eltern. das sind Konzerte, Animationen, Straßentheater, ….

Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par BERRY