Môm’ en théâtre Les Aix-d'Angillon
Catégories d’Évènement:
Môm’ en théâtre, 21 juin 2023, Les Aix-d'Angillon.
Le festival des enfants et des parents. c’est des concerts, animations, spectacles de rue, …..
2023-06-21 à ; fin : 2023-06-25 . EUR.
Les Aix-d’Angillon 18220 Cher Centre-Val de Loire
The festival of the children and the parents. it is concerts, animations, spectacles of street, ….
El festival para niños y padres. conciertos, animaciones, espectáculos callejeros, ….
Das Festival für Kinder und Eltern. das sind Konzerte, Animationen, Straßentheater, ….
Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par BERRY
