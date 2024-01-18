The Magnetics Les 9 Salopards Marseille, jeudi 18 janvier 2024.

The Magnetics ♫SKA♫ Jeudi 18 janvier, 21h00 Les 9 Salopards

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-01-18T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-18T23:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-18T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-18T23:00:00+01:00

Les Magnetics de Milan viendront nous faire gambiller avant d’attaquer l’espagne.

Ska Rock Steady

https://www.youtube.com/@TheMagnetics

themagneticsofficial.bandcamp.com

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Les 9 Salopards 2, rue Crudère 13006 Marseille Marseille 13000 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 900, « description »: « Welcome to the Official THE MAGNETICS Youtube Channel Formed in Italy in 2017 thanks to OLLY RIVA (front-man and leader also of the Italian bands Shandon and Soulrockets), in the following years THE MAGNETICS has been forging a distinctive sound mixing vintage Jamaican sounds like SKA from the 60s, some Rocksteady and hints of early Reggae, all mellowed together with a Soul and Rhythm Nu2019Blues touch In 3 years, the band has already performed more than 250 gigs all around Europe and overseas, in Mexico. Among the collaborations, the band supported acts of the like of Susan Cadogan, an historical voice of Jamaican Reggae, while on her tour in Germany and Italy. The band has also opened in several international festivals for acts like Skatalites, Stranger Cole, Trojans, Mad Caddies, Don Penn and many more In 2020 the band has announced it will present the new music project, titled u201cCocktails and Fairytalesu201d. », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « THE MAGNETICS Official », « provider_name »: « YouTube », « thumbnail_url »: « https://yt3.googleusercontent.com/iTgzVAquj-LHGI2FpPD1AHGm6lBiCa90b3S62-U2n3DqBnPCvwF6H8op4_uiRZdJrnrWyAs_Lgk=s900-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-rj », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3yr9Ral5YUmUQQPufI6tpA », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 900}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/@TheMagnetics »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]