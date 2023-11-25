Warp 10 Les 9 Salopards Marseille Catégories d’Évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

Marseille Warp 10 Les 9 Salopards Marseille, 25 novembre 2023, Marseille. Warp 10 Samedi 25 novembre, 19h00 Les 9 Salopards Le samedi 25 novembre seront mis à l’honneur les quatre DJ suivants :

– Dam’s Sterdam :

https://www.instagram.com/dams_terdam/

– Phoenix Kron

https://www.instagram.com/seb_phoenix_kron/

– Shannel3

https://www.instagram.com/bbsnier/

-Edmond Truand

https://soundcloud.com/edmondtruand161

Au programme quatre DJ SETS aux ambiances house, techno et hardcore et bien d’autres encore.

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ Les 9 Salopards 2, rue Crudère 13006 Marseille Marseille 13000 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: « « , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@dams_terdam) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/299930312_1257478535082748_1108755717514339930_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=110&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=HKxdUt9A1BYAX9ZkiTA&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfD4pb12l7Z9lDf5Gp-8wvcLGrNH-oBcWRYi_PDY42VFuQ&oe=654F5484 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/dams_terdam/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/dams_terdam/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: « « , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@seb_phoenix_kron) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/369716370_1328332311125294_1932051874909539244_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=109&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=TGiFqgp0ySUAX9Ppt-3&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDcsnmqQ_p_NLCxSARZOUvFXnAabgR90c6XGWiGfovVlQ&oe=654F96C4 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/seb_phoenix_kron/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/seb_phoenix_kron/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: « « , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@bbsnier) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/363290099_1267726637468046_1755393503470397779_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=107&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=9rwHHFn58BsAX_tANPW&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfB5XQx6r9NROmAfPJdx8WnefrMRpXyFcUlRlOd_VOMQIw&oe=654EDC83 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/bbsnier/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/bbsnier/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Edmond Truand », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « released on : Coeur sur toi Records. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Edmond Truand », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-Gym2ECk7SpcNxGXH-RGJpaA-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/edmondtruand161 », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/edmondtruand161 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « html »: « « , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud »}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/edmondtruand161 »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T19:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-26T02:00:00+01:00

2023-11-25T19:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-26T02:00:00+01:00 Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône, Marseille Autres Lieu Les 9 Salopards Adresse 2, rue Crudère 13006 Marseille Ville Marseille Departement Bouches-du-Rhône Lieu Ville Les 9 Salopards Marseille latitude longitude 43.294137;5.383754

Les 9 Salopards Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/marseille/