WARP 10 Les 9 Salopards Marseille, 9 novembre 2023, Marseille.

WARP 10 Jeudi 9 novembre, 21h00 Les 9 Salopards

C’est aux 9 Salopards que WARP 10 choisi de faire sa soirée bimensuelle.

Au programme jeudi 09 novembre quatre DJ sont mis à l’honneur :

Jakub2000 :

https://www.instagram.com/jakub_grm/

Golden RAMZY (WARP 10) :

https://www.instagram.com/golden_ramzy/

Schneethan :

https://soundcloud.com/dersandmannizda

Edmond Truand (WARP 10) :

https://soundcloud.com/edmondtruand161

L0DYSSEE :

on.soundcloud.com/oEftv

21H – 02H

Les 9 Salopards 2, rue Crudère 13006 Marseille Marseille 13000 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-09T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-10T02:00:00+01:00

