PAINT FUMES Les 9 Salopards, 29 mars 2023, Marseille.

PAINT FUMES Mercredi 29 mars, 19h00 Les 9 Salopards 5€

Les 9 Salopards associés à Téo Tomy ont le plaisir d’accueillir les américains de PAINT FUMES, garage punk aux mélodies pop, qui ont avalés les kilomètres lors de leurs nombreuses tournées depuis le premier album en 2012.

Adeptes du travail dans l’urgence, de l’énergie que dégage la spontanéité, ils ont réédités cet adage pour leur troisième et dernier album en date « Real Romancer », sorti sur Dig! Records / Bachelor Record.

https://digpaintfumes.bandcamp.com/album/real-romancer

Passé par la fameuse école Slovenly Records, PAINT FUMES c’est la claque assurée !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ik7UHXkmA4w…

https://www.adrenalinfixmusic.com/paint-fumes-usa

PAF = 5€ si tu peux

Les 9 Salopards 2, rue Crudère 13006 Marseille Marseille 13000 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« link »: « https://digpaintfumes.bandcamp.com/album/real-romancer »}, {« data »: {« author »: « ldbarr82 », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « u201cGetting Strongeru201d What a World (Get Hip Recordings) nnhttps://gethiprecordings.bandcamp.com/album/what-a-worldnnPaint Fumes tour Europe in winter 2020. Cursed w/ the van being robbed, a global pandemic, closed borders, canceled shows and panic attacks, it was still the best fucking time ever and weu2019d do it all again xxxx thanks to everyone who helped us keep the shows goin! nnDates: n2/21 Hamburg DE Komet n2/22 Cologne DE Privatn2/23 Amsterdam NL Skatepark Noordn2/24 Brussels BE Chaffn2/25 Paris FR Le Zorban2/26 Toulouse FR Le Ravelinn2/27 Zaragoza ES Creedencen2/28 Barcelona ES Meteoron3/1 Madrid ES Wurlitzer Ballroomn3/2 Tarragona ES Mr. Mojon3/3 Barjac FR Le Chene Vertn3/4 Imperia IT Arci Camallin3/9 Kruezlingen SZ Horst Klubn3/10 Heidelberg DE Schmitthelmn3/11 Antwerp BE Cabronn3/12 Bochum DE WageninnPhotos & video by: Lisa Barr », « type »: « video », « title »: « Paint Fumes – Getting Stronger », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Ik7UHXkmA4w/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ik7UHXkmA4w », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFlDebKsNKkPB4_vzk8CkJg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ik7UHXkmA4w »}, {« link »: « https://www.adrenalinfixmusic.com/paint-fumes-usa »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-29T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-03-29T23:30:00+02:00

2023-03-29T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-03-29T23:30:00+02:00