Le jeudi 11 janvier 2024

de 20h00 à 23h00

Tout public. payant Sur place : 8 EUR

Salut les aminches,

Voilà le premier concert du 40ème anniversaire des Barrocks.

On vous propose de venir écouter et voir : -THE CHOICES (Punk 77, Paris/Ottawa, Canada) https://www.facebook.com/thechoicespunkrock -CURARE (Cold Punk , Paname) https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063775230567 https://curare13.bandcamp.com/album/curare-s-t -THE FLUG (Punk Riot Old School Beatbox, Pantruche) https://www.facebook.com/theflug https://theflug.bandcamp.com/album/greatest-tits Tout çà pour 8 euros L’international 5 rue Moret 75011 Paris Contact : https://fb.me/e/4O67OtJ2H https://fb.me/e/4O67OtJ2H

