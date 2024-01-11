Les 40 ans des Barrocks (ep1) : The Choices, Curare, The Flug L’international Paris
Catégories d’Évènement:
Les 40 ans des Barrocks (ep1) : The Choices, Curare, The Flug L’international Paris, 11 janvier 2024 20:00, Paris.
Le jeudi 11 janvier 2024
de 20h00 à 23h00
.Tout public. payant Sur place : 8 EUR
Salut les aminches,
Voilà le premier concert du 40ème anniversaire des Barrocks.
On vous propose de venir écouter et voir :
-THE CHOICES (Punk 77, Paris/Ottawa, Canada)
https://www.facebook.com/thechoicespunkrock
-CURARE (Cold Punk , Paname)
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063775230567
https://curare13.bandcamp.com/album/curare-s-t
-THE FLUG (Punk Riot Old School Beatbox, Pantruche)
https://www.facebook.com/theflug
https://theflug.bandcamp.com/album/greatest-tits
Tout çà pour 8 euros
L’international 5 rue Moret 75011 Paris
Contact : https://fb.me/e/4O67OtJ2H https://fb.me/e/4O67OtJ2H
Les 40 ans des Barrocks (ep1) : The Choices, Curare, The Flug