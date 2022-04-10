Les 20 ans de Gwen Aod avce Gérard Jaffrès en concert Bénodet Bénodet
Les 20 ans de Gwen Aod avce Gérard Jaffrès en concert Bénodet, 10 avril 2022, Bénodet.
Les 20 ans de Gwen Aod avce Gérard Jaffrès en concert Bénodet
2022-04-10 15:00:00 – 2022-04-10
Bénodet Finistère Bénodet
Gérard Jaffrès en concert pour les 20 ans de Gwen Aod à L’Albatros au Poulpry.
Dates de réservations :
– Lundi 07 mars de 9h00 à 12h00 à L’Albatros
– Lundi 14 mars de 9h00 à 12h00 à L’Albatros
– Lundi 21 mars de 9h00 à 12h00 à Carrefour – Bénodet
– Lundi 21 mars de 9h00 à 12h00 au Leclerc – Pleuven
gwenaod.benodet@gmail.com
Bénodet
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-05 par OT BENODET