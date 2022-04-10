Les 20 ans de Gwen Aod avce Gérard Jaffrès en concert Bénodet Bénodet Catégories d’évènement: Bénodet

Finistère

Les 20 ans de Gwen Aod avce Gérard Jaffrès en concert Bénodet, 10 avril 2022, Bénodet. Les 20 ans de Gwen Aod avce Gérard Jaffrès en concert Bénodet

2022-04-10 15:00:00 – 2022-04-10

Bénodet Finistère Bénodet Gérard Jaffrès en concert pour les 20 ans de Gwen Aod à L’Albatros au Poulpry. Dates de réservations :

– Lundi 07 mars de 9h00 à 12h00 à L’Albatros

– Lundi 14 mars de 9h00 à 12h00 à L’Albatros

– Lundi 21 mars de 9h00 à 12h00 à Carrefour – Bénodet

– Lundi 21 mars de 9h00 à 12h00 au Leclerc – Pleuven gwenaod.benodet@gmail.com Gérard Jaffrès en concert pour les 20 ans de Gwen Aod à L’Albatros au Poulpry. Dates de réservations :

– Lundi 07 mars de 9h00 à 12h00 à L’Albatros

– Lundi 14 mars de 9h00 à 12h00 à L’Albatros

– Lundi 21 mars de 9h00 à 12h00 à Carrefour – Bénodet

– Lundi 21 mars de 9h00 à 12h00 au Leclerc – Pleuven Bénodet

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-05 par OT BENODET

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Bénodet, Finistère Autres Lieu Bénodet Adresse Ville Bénodet lieuville Bénodet Departement Finistère

Bénodet Bénodet Finistère https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/benodet/

Les 20 ans de Gwen Aod avce Gérard Jaffrès en concert Bénodet 2022-04-10 was last modified: by Les 20 ans de Gwen Aod avce Gérard Jaffrès en concert Bénodet Bénodet 10 avril 2022 Bénodet finistère

Bénodet Finistère