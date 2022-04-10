Les 20 ans de Gwen Aod avce Gérard Jaffrès en concert Bénodet, 10 avril 2022, Bénodet.

Les 20 ans de Gwen Aod avce Gérard Jaffrès en concert Bénodet
2022-04-10 15:00:00 – 2022-04-10
Bénodet Finistère Bénodet

  Gérard Jaffrès en concert pour les 20 ans de Gwen Aod à L’Albatros au Poulpry.

Dates de réservations :
– Lundi 07 mars de 9h00 à 12h00 à L’Albatros
– Lundi 14 mars de 9h00 à 12h00 à L’Albatros
– Lundi 21 mars de 9h00 à 12h00 à Carrefour – Bénodet
– Lundi 21 mars de 9h00 à 12h00 au Leclerc – Pleuven

gwenaod.benodet@gmail.com

Bénodet
