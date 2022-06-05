Les 100 ans du Biscarrosse Olympique Football Club Biscarrosse Biscarrosse
Les 100 ans du Biscarrosse Olympique Football Club Biscarrosse, 5 juin 2022, Biscarrosse.
Les 100 ans du Biscarrosse Olympique Football Club Biscarrosse
2022-06-05 09:00:00 – 2022-06-05
Biscarrosse Landes
Le Biscarrosse Olympique Football Club fête ses 100 ans !!
Programmation sportive :
9h – 11h : Tournoi inter-générations (terrain annexe)
11h – 12h30 : Match international (Pombal Portugal vs Biscarrosse) catégorie Séniors
14h – 15h : Match international jeunes (Pombal Portugal vs Biscarrosse) catégorie jeunes
15h30 – 16h : Match de GALA (Girondins de Bordeaux vs Biscarrosse) catégorie U11
Programmation journée :
12h – 12h30 : Lever de Mai / Discours
12h50 – 14h : chanteurs
15h30 – 18h : Bandas
18h30 – 19h30 : Philippe Maurice (animations)
19h30 – 21h : Groupe musical
21h : DJ
Biscarrosse
