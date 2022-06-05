Les 100 ans du Biscarrosse Olympique Football Club Biscarrosse, 5 juin 2022, Biscarrosse.

Les 100 ans du Biscarrosse Olympique Football Club Biscarrosse

2022-06-05 09:00:00 – 2022-06-05

Biscarrosse Landes

Le Biscarrosse Olympique Football Club fête ses 100 ans !!

Programmation sportive :

9h – 11h : Tournoi inter-générations (terrain annexe)

11h – 12h30 : Match international (Pombal Portugal vs Biscarrosse) catégorie Séniors

14h – 15h : Match international jeunes (Pombal Portugal vs Biscarrosse) catégorie jeunes

15h30 – 16h : Match de GALA (Girondins de Bordeaux vs Biscarrosse) catégorie U11

Programmation journée :

12h – 12h30 : Lever de Mai / Discours

12h50 – 14h : chanteurs

15h30 – 18h : Bandas

18h30 – 19h30 : Philippe Maurice (animations)

19h30 – 21h : Groupe musical

21h : DJ

