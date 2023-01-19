L’IMPORTANCE D’ÊTRE CONSTANT – UNE PIÈCE D’OSCAR WILDE L’Ermitage-Compostelle Le Bouscat Catégories d’évènement: Gironde

L'IMPORTANCE D'ÊTRE CONSTANT – UNE PIÈCE D'OSCAR WILDE
Jeudi 19 janvier 2023, 20h30
L'Ermitage-Compostelle
10 Rue Bertrand Hauret – 33110 le Bouscat
Le Bouscat
Production : Artémis Diffusion

• Mise en scène : Arnaud Denis, assisté d’Ariane Echallier

• Avec : Evelyne Buyle, Olivier Sitruk, Delphine Depardieu,

• Arnaud Denis, Nicole Dubois, Marie Coutance, Olivier Lamoille, Gaston Richard, Fabrice Talon Deux jeunes dandies du Londres de la fin du XIXe siècle se sont inventés un parent et un ami fictif, stratagème bien commode pour échapper aux obligations sociales. Jusqu’à quand tiendra la supercherie ? Un feu d’artifice d’humour, de finesse et de mots d’esprit, « LE » chef-d’œuvre d’Oscar Wilde.

