Téléthon : randonnée Léré
Léré,Cher
L’association l’Arandol vous invite à marcher pour le Téléthon. Départ de la salle des fêtes à 9H.
2023-11-26
Léré 18240 Cher Centre-Val de Loire
The Arandol association invites you to walk for the Telethon. Departure from the village hall at 9am
La asociación Arandol te invita a caminar por el Teletón. Salida del ayuntamiento a las 9h
Der Verein l’Arandol lädt Sie ein, für den Telethon zu wandern. Abfahrt vom Festsaal um 9H
