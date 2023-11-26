Téléthon : randonnée Léré, 26 novembre 2023, Léré.

Léré,Cher

L’association l’Arandol vous invite à marcher pour le Téléthon. Départ de la salle des fêtes à 9H.

2023-11-26 fin : 2023-11-26

Léré 18240 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



The Arandol association invites you to walk for the Telethon. Departure from the village hall at 9am

La asociación Arandol te invita a caminar por el Teletón. Salida del ayuntamiento a las 9h

Der Verein l’Arandol lädt Sie ein, für den Telethon zu wandern. Abfahrt vom Festsaal um 9H

