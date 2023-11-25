Téléthon : Yoga Léré, 25 novembre 2023, Léré.

Léré,Cher

Dans le cadre du téléthon venez participer à un cours de yoga collectif initiatique avec Charlotte Chopin (100 ans) Le yoga lui a apporté sérénité, calme et souplesse..

2023-11-25

Léré 18240 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



As part of the telethon, come and take part in an introductory group yoga class with Charlotte Chopin (100 years old). Yoga has brought her serenity, calm and flexibility.

En el marco del telemaratón, venga a participar en una clase de iniciación al yoga en grupo con Charlotte Chopin (100). El yoga le ha aportado serenidad, calma y flexibilidad.

Im Rahmen des Telethons nehmen Sie an einem initiativen kollektiven Yogakurs mit Charlotte Chopin (100 Jahre) teil. Yoga hat ihr Gelassenheit, Ruhe und Flexibilität gebracht.

