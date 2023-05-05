Atelier bien être : Préparation du Kéfir fruit Kawa Nhan, 5 mai 2023, Léognan.

Georges, Nadine et Michel, adhérents du café, vous proposent d’expérimenter la traditionnelle recette du Kéfir. Ce breuvage ancestrale est une boisson probiotique, excellente pour la santé, en plus d’être délicieuse, dégustée bien fraîche.

En goût, cela ressemble à une limonade très légèrement pétillante. Pour faire du kéfir de fruits , il est indispensable d’avoir des grains de kéfir que nos amis adhérents vous apporteront. Traditionnellement, ils se donnent entre amis, voisins, famille. Venez goûter avec nous cette boisson unique qui échappe à toute industrialisation et qui se déguste depuis des siècles !

Inscription nécessaire pour 10 pers max par mail à kawa.nhan@gmail.com ou par téléphone au 05 56 92 76 60 ou bien sur place au café.

N’oubliez pas d’apporter un bocal pour apporter à la maison vos graines de kéfir après l’atelier..

Kawa Nhan Place Joane

Léognan 33850 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Georges, Nadine and Michel, members of the café, invite you to try the traditional Kefir recipe. This ancestral beverage is a probiotic drink, excellent for the health, in addition to being delicious, tasted fresh.

It tastes like a slightly sparkling lemonade. To make fruit kefir, it is essential to have kefir grains that our friends will bring to you. Traditionally, they are given between friends, neighbors, family. Come and taste with us this unique drink which escapes any industrialization and which has been enjoyed for centuries!

Registration required for 10 people maximum by email at kawa.nhan@gmail.com or by phone at 05 56 92 76 60 or on site at the café.

Don’t forget to bring a jar to take home your kefir seeds after the workshop.

Georges, Nadine y Michel, socios del café, le invitan a probar la receta tradicional del Kéfir. Esta bebida ancestral es una bebida probiótica, excelente para la salud, además de deliciosa, de sabor fresco.

Sabe como una limonada ligeramente efervescente. Para hacer kéfir de frutas, es imprescindible disponer de granos de kéfir que te traerán nuestros amigos socios. Tradicionalmente, se regalan entre amigos, vecinos y familiares. Venga a degustar con nosotros esta bebida única que escapa a toda industrialización y que se disfruta desde hace siglos

Inscripción necesaria para 10 personas como máximo por correo electrónico a kawa.nhan@gmail.com o por teléfono al 05 56 92 76 60 o en el café.

No olvides traer un tarro para llevarte a casa tus semillas de kéfir después del taller.

Georges, Nadine und Michel, Mitglieder des Cafés, bieten Ihnen die Möglichkeit, das traditionelle Kefir-Rezept auszuprobieren. Dieses uralte Getränk ist probiotisch, sehr gesund und schmeckt gut gekühlt einfach köstlich.

Geschmacklich ähnelt es einer leicht prickelnden Limonade. Für die Herstellung von Fruchtkefir benötigt man Kefirkörner, die Ihnen unsere Freunde aus der Mitgliedschaft mitbringen. Traditionell werden sie unter Freunden, Nachbarn und Verwandten verschenkt. Probieren Sie mit uns dieses einzigartige Getränk, das sich jeglicher Industrialisierung entzieht und seit Jahrhunderten genossen wird!

Anmeldung erforderlich für max. 10 Pers. per E-Mail an kawa.nhan@gmail.com oder telefonisch unter 05 56 92 76 60 oder vor Ort im Café.

Vergessen Sie nicht, ein Glas mitzubringen, um Ihre Kefirsamen nach dem Workshop mit nach Hause zu nehmen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par OT Montesquieu