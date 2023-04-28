Café concert : One Man Groupe Kawa Nhan, 28 avril 2023, Léognan.

Le « ONE MAN GROUP » chante BRASSENS…….

et vous fait chanter !!!

Christian LAPORTE aka ONE MAN GROUP, chanteur

et multi-instrumentiste, également compositeur, interprète de chansons françaises et anglo-saxonnes dans plusieurs groupes, s’est fait une spécialité : interpréter les chansons de Georges BRASSENS, poète et génie de la chanson française !!!

Comme il aime partager, il vous invitera à chanter avec lui grâce aux 20 livrets contenant les paroles de la trentaine de chansons qu’il interprètera, voix et guitare bien sûr !.

2023-04-28 à ; fin : 2023-04-28 . .

Kawa Nhan Place Joane

Léognan 33850 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The » ONE MAN GROUP » sings BRASSENS…….

and makes you sing !!!

Christian LAPORTE aka ONE MAN GROUP, singer

and multi-instrumentalist, also composer, interpreter of French and Anglo-Saxon songs in several groups, has made a specialty of interpreting the songs of Georges BRASSENS, poet and genius of French song!

As he likes to share, he will invite you to sing with him thanks to the 20 booklets containing the lyrics of the thirty or so songs he will perform, voice and guitar of course!

El « ONE MAN GROUP » canta BRASSENS…….

¡¡¡y te hace cantar !!!

Christian LAPORTE alias ONE MAN GROUP, cantante

y multi-instrumentista, también compositor, intérprete de canciones francesas y anglosajonas en varios grupos, se ha especializado en la interpretación de las canciones de Georges BRASSENS, ¡poeta y genio de la canción francesa!

Como le gusta compartir, le invitará a cantar con él gracias a los 20 libretos que contienen las letras de la treintena de canciones que interpretará, ¡con voz y guitarra, por supuesto!

Die « ONE MAN GROUP » singt BRASSENS…….

und bringt Sie zum Singen!!!

Christian LAPORTE aka ONE MAN GROUP, Sänger

und Multi-Instrumentalist, auch Komponist, Interpret französischer und angelsächsischer Lieder in mehreren Bands, hat sich auf die Interpretation der Lieder von Georges BRASSENS, dem Dichter und Genie des französischen Chansons, spezialisiert!

Da er gerne teilt, lädt er Sie dazu ein, mit ihm zu singen, dank der 20 Hefte mit den Texten der 30 Lieder, die er interpretieren wird, natürlich mit Stimme und Gitarre!

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par OT Montesquieu