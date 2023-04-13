Atelier Tricot : les Petites Mailles pour les enfants et ados 10 place Joane, 13 avril 2023, Léognan.

Nous renouvelons l’opération Tricot pour les enfants (< 10 ans) et les ados. Martine, notre tricoteuse en chef, vous fera découvrir le tricot dans la joie et la bonne humeur ! Inscription par mail ou par téléphone ou sur place. N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour plus d'informations.. 2023-04-13 à ; fin : 2023-04-13 . . 10 place Joane Kawa Nhan Léognan 33850 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine

We are renewing the knitting operation for children (< 10 years old) and teenagers. Martine, our head knitter, will make you discover knitting in a joyful and good mood! Registration by mail or by phone or on site. Do not hesitate to contact us for more information. Renovamos la actividad de punto para niños (< 10 años) y adolescentes. Martine, nuestra tejedora jefe, te ayudará a descubrir el punto con alegría y buen humor Inscripciones por correo, teléfono o in situ. No dude en ponerse en contacto con nosotros para más información. Wir erneuern die Aktion Stricken für Kinder (< 10 Jahre) und Teenager. Martine, unsere Chefstrickerin, wird Ihnen das Stricken mit Freude und guter Laune näher bringen! Anmeldung per E-Mail oder Telefon oder vor Ort. Zögern Sie nicht, uns für weitere Informationen zu kontaktieren. Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par OT Montesquieu