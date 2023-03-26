Stage de chants polyphoniques avec Greg Duveau, 26 mars 2023, Léobard.

Tradivox vous propose un stage de chants polyphoniques avec Greg Duveau. Ce stage est ouvert à toutes celles et ceux qui ont une pratique du chant choral..

2023-03-26 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-03-26 . 50 EUR.

Léobard 46300 Lot Occitanie



Tradivox offers a polyphonic singing workshop with Greg Duveau. This workshop is open to all those who have a practice of choral singing.

Tradivox ofrece un taller de canto polifónico con Greg Duveau. Este taller está abierto a todos aquellos que tienen una práctica de canto coral.

Tradivox bietet Ihnen einen Workshop für mehrstimmigen Gesang mit Greg Duveau an. Dieser Workshop ist offen für alle, die schon Erfahrung mit Chorgesang haben.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-20 par OT Cazals-Salviac