WEST COSTARS L’ENCHANTIER Nantes, 25 novembre 2023, Nantes.

WEST COSTARS Samedi 25 novembre, 20h30 L’ENCHANTIER

Avec ses costumes « bling-bling » et son inspiration hip-hop, cette fanfare nantaise de la West Coast Atlantique vous invite à découvrir le son « ricain » : du gros son, de la sueur, mais aussi de l’humour… !

Facebook

Instagram

Youtube

Vidéo

L’ENCHANTIER 85 boulevard Dalby, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Malakoff – Saint-Donatien Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/WestCostars »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 347, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@westcostars) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t51.29350-15/372982514_1500973930439636_8241384214934277511_n.jpg?_nc_cat=109&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8c02ab&_nc_ohc=z-3RZ1Sr5f8AX_-UhX8&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.xx&oh=00_AfBzt6ifxEi7k-N9-kqCX8rPMA7CDHWdsBkzlDpJLCkJtg&oe=64FBF272 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/westcostars/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 347}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/westcostars/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 900, « description »: « Avec ses costumes « bling-bling » et son inspiration hip-hop, cette fanfare nantaise de la West Coast Atlantique vous invite u00e0 du00e9couvrir le son « ricain ». », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « WestCostars », « provider_name »: « YouTube », « thumbnail_url »: « https://yt3.googleusercontent.com/H20AkR-jcsiErPvOBDyxl7hx4f-XoFP3UNyP5mLmpb66ksNyWeQcWOk2cfPoVIZKez5gRebDQQ=s900-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-rj », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjgDngrWP2yofOvpAPiYsBQ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 900}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/WestCostars »}, {« data »: {« author »: « WestCostars », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Concert aux Scu00e8nes Vagabondes, parc du Grand Blottereau juillet 2021. », « type »: « video », « title »: « WestCostars – From NOLA to Cuba – Scu00e8nes Vagabondes », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/fB6HppbgYBc/sddefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB6HppbgYBc », « thumbnail_height »: 480, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjgDngrWP2yofOvpAPiYsBQ », « thumbnail_width »: 640, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/fB6HppbgYBc?si=Rn9uhNEh5Dz4DFtd »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:00:00+01:00

2023-11-25T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:00:00+01:00

Fanfare Bam Bam