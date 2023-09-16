Tisdass / Charmaine’s Names L’Embobineuse Marseille, 16 septembre 2023, Marseille.

Tisdass / Charmaine’s Names Samedi 16 septembre, 21h00 L’Embobineuse 7€ + adhésion annuelle 2€

Tisdass

vortex rock touareg Bolingo ⵆ Niger

https://youtu.be/WtGj_8jF5Xs?si=9oS9GfAWvHvOkLYW

https://youtu.be/XHKwd9eRz1E?si=izqHNupUc892eJct

Charmaine’s Names

meilleur crooner ⵆ Floride

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9I_Pfe_2Ypo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3Ja3hfipTU

https://charmainesnames.bandcamp.com/

_____________________________________________________________

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-16T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-17T02:00:00+02:00

affiche Gaspar Capag