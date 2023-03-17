Kabaal / Sentulhà / Leonard Kotik / Qonicho Ah! L’Embobineuse, 17 mars 2023, Marseille.

Kabaal

drum triggerer/Marseille-Bxl

Jakob Warmenbol, fraîchement débarqué de jazzland (Don Kapot) jazze de sa batterie comme un diable et bien qu’elle semble tomber en permanence, elle n’en envoie pas moins des sonorités, samples et bruitages foutraques et synthétiques, ce qui donne une sorte de free-IDM très physique où le pas de danse est frénétique et appuyé.

https://kabaal.bandcamp.com/album/k-k

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4sk2zyuaJg&feature=youtu.be

Sentulhà

Rm1xTribal/Valencia-ES

José Guerrero s’échappe de Carvento Felana (qui annulent à cause de la jambe cassée de Maria) et part sa RM1X sous le bras, dubs oppressants en bandoulière, accidents rythmiques la cravate sur la tête, maléfices orientaux plantés dans le bras. L’underground synth DIY du sud de l’Espagne sonnerait comme Muslimgauze rem1xé (waw) par Toulouse Low Trax qui se serait fait carjacker son matos.

https://abstrakce.bandcamp.com/album/el-pasaje-del-aumento

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQJ3Pzfc1lE&feature=youtu.be

Leonard Kotik

loup garou/Marseille

La moitié de Grrzzz gratte et hurle à la mort sous un pont, boîte à rythme dans les dents et menaces sous la pleine lune. Le parfum ‘ »marécages de la zone indus » et l’ambiance métal zone donnent envie d’enfiler un cuir et d’allumer un brasero.

https://leonard-kotik.bandcamp.com/album/when-dirty-faces-ep-cassette-2022

Qonicho Ah!

free jazz/sax-batterie/Marseille

Qonicho Ah! c’est le duo free jazz bien lourd de Blanche Lafuente (batterie) et Morgane Carnet (sax). Elles existent aussi à 3 sous le nom Qonicho D, entre autres Blanche joue dans le duo/trio free synth punk Normal Cracra et dans l’output bien flingué no-wave expé Mamiedaragon aux côtés de Jeanne Guien, Nina Garcia et Thomas Dunoyer de No Lagos Musique. Et aussi entre autres, Morgane fait partie de l’Orchestre National de Jazz et groove grave avec Vattalapesca.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0D1Gtk_KhZc

https://qonichoah.wordpress.com/

・Entrée 7 euros+ 2 euros d’adhésion.

