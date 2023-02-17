Fatigue Suspecte / La Bande à Bader / Kevin Diesel / Raie Uhr L’Embobineuse, 17 février 2023, Marseille.

Fatigue Suspecte / La Bande à Bader / Kevin Diesel / Raie Uhr Vendredi 17 février, 21h00 L’Embobineuse

7€ + 2€ adhésion

♫♫♫

L’Embobineuse 11 Boulevard Bouès, 13003 Marseille Marseille 3e Arrondissement Marseille 13003 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« author »: « Fatigue Suspecte », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « FULL LIVESETS : https://hearthis.at/fatigue-suspecte/ (free DL) https://www.mixcloud.com/FatigueSuspecte/ RELEASES : https://fatiguesuspecte.bandcamp.com/ CONTACT https://www.facebook.com/fatig », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Fatigue Suspecte », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-T5L2TwDqnLVMKRPq-OMPohQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/fatiguesuspecte?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/fatiguesuspecte », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «



https://www.mixcloud.com/FatigueSuspecte/

https://fatiguesuspecte.bandcamp.com/ https://on.soundcloud.com/X5gFr La Bande à Bader

(bedroom core / Mars)

https://soundcloud.com/user-506840142-739749837 Kevin Diesel

(cassette beat / October Tone/Strasbourg)

https://octobertone.bandcamp.com/album/g-h-s-t

Raie Uhr

(DJ set / Mars)

https://soundcloud.com/raieuhr 7€ + 2€ adh. 21h

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-02-17T21:00:00+01:00

2023-02-18T00:30:00+01:00

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône, Marseille Autres Lieu L'Embobineuse Adresse 11 Boulevard Bouès, 13003 Marseille Marseille 3e Arrondissement Ville Marseille lieuville L'Embobineuse Marseille Departement Bouches-du-Rhône

L'Embobineuse Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/marseille/

Fatigue Suspecte / La Bande à Bader / Kevin Diesel / Raie Uhr L’Embobineuse 2023-02-17 was last modified: by Fatigue Suspecte / La Bande à Bader / Kevin Diesel / Raie Uhr L’Embobineuse L'Embobineuse 17 février 2023 L'Embobineuse Marseille marseille

Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône