Acid Mothers Temple L’Embobineuse Marseille
Acid Mothers Temple Mercredi 9 novembre, 20h00 L’Embobineuse
8€ + 2€ adh.
L'Embobineuse 11 Boulevard Bouès, 13003 Marseille Marseille 3e Arrondissement Marseille 13003 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

Acid Mothers Temple & the Melting Paraiso U.F.O. – Dark Star Blues, LEVITATION sessions live.

"In 2020, the Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O. family assembled in Hikone, Japan to send up an offering to the sky : a full set with our favorite tracks, and a new song from the next album. Lit up by our psychedelic buddy "liquidbiupil" at the controls of a classic 1960s style OHP light show. Buy the ticket and take the ride with us in musical meditation, on a mission to the furthest reaches of the universe, and the unknown corners of our minds."
- Kawabata Makoto

Since 1995, the visionary Japanese collective have been exploring the outer rings of psych and space rock. Their legendary live show has taken them to all corners of the earth, and perhaps beyond. If the band's name doesn't already give you idea of their sound, look no further than the album titles in their rich discography: Hypnotic Liquid Machine from the Golden Utopia, Troubadours from Another Heavenly World, Chant from the Cosmic Inferno, Have You Seen the Other Side of the Sky – this is deeply psychedelic stuff, like… musicians trying to reach the other side of the galaxy stuff.
https://acidmotherstemple.bandcamp.com/
https://youtu.be/YlGjzvt-Eto
2022-11-09T20:00:00+01:00
2022-11-09T23:59:00+01:00