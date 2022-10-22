La Casa Fantom (NO) / Schleu / Grrzzz L’Embobineuse Marseille
La Casa Fantom (NO) / Schleu / Grrzzz Samedi 22 octobre, 21h00 L’Embobineuse
7€ + 2€ adhésion
L'Embobineuse 11 Boulevard Bouès, 13003 Marseille Marseille 3e Arrondissement Marseille 13003 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
LA CASA FANTOM
[Norvège / Sm-muzik ::: sludge maudit]
http://www.lacasafantom.com/
https://lacasafantom.bandcamp.com/album/burning-eyes
https://youtu.be/tMCzTKwBv1s
SCHLEU
[Lyon / Prix Libre record ::: punk schizoïde]
Avec membres de Neige Morte et Le Death To Mankind.
https://prixlibrerecord.bandcamp.com/…/lying-in-the…
GRRZZZ
[Saint-Mauront / Tandoori, Sordide Sentimental ::: indus résidant]
http://grrzzz.org/
https://grrzzz.bandcamp.com/album/geriatric-disaster
https://youtu.be/COxARrSDbJM
21h – 7€ + 2€ adh.
https://www.lembobineuse.biz/…/la-casa-fantom-sch
