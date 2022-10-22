La Casa Fantom (NO) / Schleu / Grrzzz L’Embobineuse Marseille Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

7€ + 2€ adhésion

♫♫♫ L’Embobineuse 11 Boulevard Bouès, 13003 Marseille Marseille 3e Arrondissement Marseille 13003 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« link »: « http://www.lacasafantom.com/ »}, {« link »: « https://lacasafantom.bandcamp.com/album/burning-eyes »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Uwe Stahl », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Live version of the song « cursed » » from the album « »burning eyes » ».nnLa Casa Fantom:nDrum – LarsnBass – Bu00e5rdnRecorded @ Iskrem Intergalactic Corp by YouweenNo overdubs here LA CASA FANTOM

[Norvège / Sm-muzik ::: sludge maudit]

http://www.lacasafantom.com/

https://lacasafantom.bandcamp.com/album/burning-eyes

https://youtu.be/tMCzTKwBv1s SCHLEU

[Lyon / Prix Libre record ::: punk schizoïde]

Avec membres de Neige Morte et Le Death To Mankind.

https://prixlibrerecord.bandcamp.com/…/lying-in-the… GRRZZZ

[Saint-Mauront / Tandoori, Sordide Sentimental ::: indus résidant]

http://grrzzz.org/

https://grrzzz.bandcamp.com/album/geriatric-disaster

21h – 7€ + 2€ adh.

https://www.lembobineuse.biz/…/la-casa-fantom-sch

