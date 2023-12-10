CONCERT DE NOËL À HARGARTEN-AUX-MINES L’église de Hargarten Hargarten-aux-Mines, 10 décembre 2023, Hargarten-aux-Mines.

Hargarten-aux-Mines,Moselle

Veillée autour de la crèche avec interprétation de chants de l’Avent et de Noël par la chorale inter paroissiale sous la direction de David Paquet et la participation des enfants de la première communion. Concert ouvert à tous, à l’issue de la veillée seront servis gâteaux, vin chaud et jus de pomme chaud.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-10 15:00:00 fin : 2023-12-10 . 0 EUR.

L’église de Hargarten Rue de l’École

Hargarten-aux-Mines 57550 Moselle Grand Est



Christmas Eve with Advent and Christmas carols sung by the inter-parish choir under the direction of David Paquet, with the participation of First Communion children. The concert is open to all, and will be followed by cakes, mulled wine and hot apple juice.

Una velada en torno a la cuna, con villancicos de Adviento y Navidad cantados por el coro interparroquial bajo la dirección de David Paquet y con la participación de niños de Primera Comunión. El concierto está abierto a todos, y al final de la velada se servirán pasteles, vino caliente y zumo de manzana caliente.

Eine Nachtwache rund um die Krippe mit Advents- und Weihnachtsliedern des interpfarrlichen Chors unter der Leitung von David Paquet und unter Mitwirkung der Erstkommunionkinder. Das Konzert ist für alle offen, im Anschluss an die Vigil werden Kuchen, Glühwein und heißer Apfelsaft serviert.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-20 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE