Samedi 2 octobre 2021, l’asso Rising Dead Boys est fière de vous présenter: • **L’Effondras** – [https://www.facebook.com/leffondras](https://www.facebook.com/leffondras) – [https://leffondras.bandcamp.com/album/anabasis](https://leffondras.bandcamp.com/album/anabasis) – [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gU6aJ9YbisE](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gU6aJ9YbisE) • **Deveikuth** – [https://www.facebook.com/deveikuth](https://www.facebook.com/deveikuth) – [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WubrLkO2g_Y](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WubrLkO2g_Y) • TBA ► Ouverture des portes : 20h30 ► Début du concert : 21h00 ♫♫♫ Rising Dead Boys 45 chemin du grand Jas, 13580 La Fare-les-Oliviers La Fare-les-Oliviers Bouches-du-Rhône

