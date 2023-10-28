Après-midi récréative, Théâtre au profit du Téléthon, 28 octobre 2023, Lédergues.

Après-midi récréative à 14h à la salle polyvalente. Théâtre suivi d’un goûter. Participation libre au profit de AFM Téléthon..

2023-10-28 à ; fin : 2023-10-28 . EUR.

Lédergues 12170 Aveyron Occitanie



Afternoon recreation at 2pm in the multipurpose room. Theater followed by a snack. Free participation for the benefit of AFM Telethon.

Tarde recreativa a las 14.00 horas en la sala polivalente. Teatro seguido de una merienda. Participación gratuita en beneficio de AFM Téléthon.

Freizeitnachmittag um 14 Uhr in der Mehrzweckhalle. Theater gefolgt von einem Imbiss. Freie Teilnahme zugunsten von AFM Téléthon.

