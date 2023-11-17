STONE HORNS / DUST ON EARTH Leda Atomica Musique Marseille, 17 novembre 2023, Marseille.

STONE HORNS

Fondé en 2016 à Marseille par Devf, Stone Horns développe une musique Groove Death Metal. Après « The Beast Inside » sorti en 2018 et « Rise of Apophis » en 2021, le groupe enchaîne les dates à travers la France. Ils ont partagé la scène avec des groupes comme Smash Hit Combo, In Arkadia, Death Decline, Scarlean….

En janvier 2024, le groupe reviendra avec son troisième opus, « Chimaira ».

Stone Horns, un groupe de metal pur et dur taillé pour la scène !

DUST ON EARTH

Dust On Earth est un groupe de Rock puissant et mélodique qui n’hésite pas à explorer d’autres styles afin d’étendre ses frontières…

Dust On Earth puise son inspiration dans la scène rock anglaise comme Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, IDLES, The Luka State.

Les 4 membres défendent leur vision avec acharnement.

Dans une époque anxiogène ou le format de la pensée est de plus en plus binaire, le groupe tient à rappeler dans ses textes que l’humain doit revenir au centre des existences de chacun.

Car nous ne sommes pas un numéro, nous ne sommes pas une statistique, nous sommes la poussière qui forme un océan de sable

OUVERTURE DES PORTES 19H

Leda Atomica Musique

63 rue Saint Pierre

13005 Marseille

