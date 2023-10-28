THE SPITTERS / CRACHE Leda Atomica Musique Marseille, 28 octobre 2023, Marseille.

THE SPITTERS / CRACHE Samedi 28 octobre, 19h00 Leda Atomica Musique

THE SPITTERS

(Garage Punk) TOULON – FR

Les Lads de Toulon, lassés par les vieilles liftées à chien-chiens qui peuplent la « côte d’usure », ont décidé d’arpenter notre beau pays afin d’y répandre le chaos et le désordre punk, ils passeront nous déglinguer les tympans ce soir-là, pour notre plus grand plaisir bien sûr.

https://www.facebook.com/thespitters

www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Oiue68ROOM

http://thespitters.com

CRACHE

(synth punk) Marseille – FR

Déchaînement électrisant, Crache c’est une fusion sauvage de synth-punk portée par des riffs de guitare métalliques et des refrains martelés.

Attendez-vous à de l’étrangeté et à une explosion d’énergie !

https://crache.bandcamp.com/

https://youtu.be/psKk4GFmEKw

https://www.instagram.com/_crache_/

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Leda Atomica Musique 63 Rue St Pierre, 13005 Marseille Marseille 13005 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/thespitters »}, {« data »: {« author »: « THE SPITTERS », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « »Burning Love », third single from our new album « Kitty Brain » Out on 13th october !nnPRE-ORDERS ONLINE CD / Vinyl / Cassette and shirts : nhttps://tentaclesindustries.bigcartel.com/artist/the-spittersnnhttps://www.facebook.com/thespittersnhttps://www.instagram.com/the_spitters_bandn_________nnMany thanks to all participants:nnMona, Laurene, Iris, Ines and RonnnProduced, directed and edited by PatnRecorded and mixed by Lo Spider at Swampland – 2021nMastering by Paul Rannaud – 2022nLabel : Tentacles Industriesnnhttps://www.instagram.com/tentaclesindustriesnhttps://fr-fr.facebook.com/tentaclesindustries », « type »: « video », « title »: « THE SPITTERS – Burning Love [ Official Video 2022 ] », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/7Oiue68ROOM/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Oiue68ROOM », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxICi_jlV_VSqBB3Id13w6g », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Oiue68ROOM »}, {« link »: « http://thespitters.com »}, {« link »: « https://crache.bandcamp.com/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Crache », « cache_age »: 86400, « type »: « video », « title »: « CRACHE – Ma Tu00eate », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/psKk4GFmEKw/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psKk4GFmEKw », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb8E1-b3iy8T8F-2bn9RQLQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/psKk4GFmEKw »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@_crache_) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/357998327_1718041568692618_2033265726707961218_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=102&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=19oMru-TblMAX_iKMEL&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfA5quOqRMVe61LKwUhHDO4HuLlgoY0jAcWiN3wv1wLpUA&oe=65192F68 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/_crache_/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/_crache_/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-28T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-28T22:00:00+02:00

2023-10-28T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-28T22:00:00+02:00