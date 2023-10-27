SISTER STRAY / KOSMOS Leda Atomica Musique Marseille, 27 octobre 2023, Marseille.

SISTER STRAY / KOSMOS Vendredi 27 octobre, 19h00 Leda Atomica Musique

SISTER STRAY

(Rock indé) MARSEILLE – FR

Ce groupe marseillais de rock Indie émergé au cours de la parenthèse pandémique est composé de membres issus de diverses formations de la scène rock locale (Moon Ra, MAJ).

KOSMOS

(Indi Rock/Post Rock) Marseille – FR

Power-Trio Marseillais de Clermont-en-Bretagne

Coté face : des paroles opportunistes vegano-gauchiste/MLF

Coté pile: un projet de faire de la cold, mué en post-rock qualifié d’indépendant pour la comm

https://kosmosfrombeyond.bandcamp.com/album/kosmos-2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DeZ5BBr1GaE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2TPNTQmC7s

PAF + Adhésion

_____________________________________________________________

Leda Atomica Musique 63 Rue St Pierre, 13005 Marseille Marseille 13005 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DeZ5BBr1GaE »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Rom-g Drums », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Extrait du premier concert live de MissPent (From Beyond) @ La Salle GueulennnPlaylist : n00:00 – Bastardsn06:13 – Mekanikal Heartn10:00 – Ayrton Ayrton Ayrtonn12:00 – Tea For Three (inu00e9dit) », « type »: « video », « title »: « Kosmos (From Beyond / MissPent) – Live @ La Salle Gueule – 02.07.2021 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/o2TPNTQmC7s/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2TPNTQmC7s », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb4WD_ixJjyri5iiNfrd2nw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2TPNTQmC7s »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-27T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-27T22:00:00+02:00

