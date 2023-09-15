SOvOX Leda Atomica Musique Marseille, 15 septembre 2023, Marseille.

SOvOX Vendredi 15 septembre, 19h00 Leda Atomica Musique

– Garage Punk (Marseille,Fr)

« Le nouveau brûlot punk aux concerts incendiaires » – France Inter

Voix-batterie, guitare et basse, une formule minimale mais hautement suffisante pour déclencher des salves de déflagrations saturées et des mélodies assénées au marteau-pilon.

Power trio véritable d’un subtile mélange entre un rock garage incisif, un post-punk élégant et une frénésie rock indé/alternatif. Ils cassent les codes et les cloisons pour nous emmener dans un style intemporellement classé.

Ces trois gars séduisent les foules, déboitent les hanches des soixante-huitards et font le bonheur des jeûnes têtards… Dans lesquels toutes générations tapent du pied, une fois enivré par les mélodies aux BPM saisissants, se surprennent à danser au milieu d’une foule bouillonnante et se laisser transporter dans l’euphorie du moment, on ne pense plus à rien à part savourer l’instant présent.

PAF + Adhésion

2023-09-15T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-15T22:00:00+02:00

