Nausea Bomb + Peritel Leda Atomica Musique, 11 mai 2023, Marseille.

Nausea Bomb + Peritel Jeudi 11 mai, 19h00 Leda Atomica Musique 5€

Nausea Bomb, du punkabilly au chant mixte, avec contrebasse, puis un peu de ska, HXC, surf, musique celtic et country.

Le groupe vient fêter ses 10 ans de scène à Marseille, pour la 2 ème fois seulement ici.

Péritel viendra éclater son post punk au LAM! soyez prêts !

Nausea Bomb :

new video clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKWiSe13c_s

first clip : https://youtu.be/flRvHzcfkK4

web site http://slap-punkabilly.wixsite.com/nausea-bomb

fb https://www.facebook.com/NauseaBomb/

Péritel :

https://peritel.bandcamp.com/album/demo

PAF: Si possible 5€

Leda Atomica Musique 63 Rue St Pierre, 13005 Marseille Marseille 13005 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« author »: « Pellicule Alternat' », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Ru00e9alisation, Image : Clotilde Mignon, Audrey WnentnSfx : Rock Fx nMontage, Animation : Sylvain HouillotnDu00e9co : Marion XastrulunMaquillage : Auru00e9lia Louisnn »Pussycat Vampire » : Song by nausea bomb, music by Tony, lyrics by Adriennfrom the EP « Bonechestra »nlabels : Crazy Love Recordsu200b, Zombies UnionnNausea Bomb : Marion (tampon vocal) , Amine(contrebasse vampirique), Adrien (gratte ghoul), Mathieu (drum’n’blood)nnFigurants: Marie, Stef, Amandine, Charlotte, Gridou, Lara, Panks, Vince, Alexi, Marion, LinhannLieux : LRDS (la Ressourcerie du Spectacle/le Crapo)n Studio Delicatessenn Cave Mu00e9canique ondulatoire », « type »: « video », « title »: « Nausea Bomb // Pussycat Vampire (2018) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/KKWiSe13c_s/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKWiSe13c_s », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa5l8ZTS26dZH7L2bUx8Hzw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKWiSe13c_s »}, {« data »: {« author »: « rocknklo », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 1er clip de Nausu00e9a Bomb , Jardin Charnier, extrait de notre 1er album (NAUSEA BOMB)!nFrissons psycho et su00e9rie Z garantisnnRelease of our video clip!!! « Jardin charnier » (« mass grave garden »)nnRu00e9alisation & image nClotilde MignonnAudrey WnentnnAnimationnSylvain HouillotnnEffets spu00e9ciauxnRock fx (Stef, Svink fx) https://www.facebook.com/Rock-fx-1495605450711638/?fref=ts », « type »: « video », « title »: « NAUSEA BOMB – JARDIN CHARNIER », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/flRvHzcfkK4/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flRvHzcfkK4 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZRlsk_ehOkIjSyDUw01Xlg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/flRvHzcfkK4 »}, {« link »: « http://slap-punkabilly.wixsite.com/nausea-bomb »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/NauseaBomb/ »}, {« link »: « https://peritel.bandcamp.com/album/demo »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-05-11T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-11T22:00:00+02:00

2023-05-11T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-11T22:00:00+02:00