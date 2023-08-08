Atelier : fabriquer un jeu collectif : le chamboule tout Atelier du Temps Libre, 8 août 2023, Lecumberry.

Pour les plus jeunes, apprendre à bricoler avec des matériaux de récupérations pour jouer ensemble.

Animation : Virginie Hervieu Lieu : local de l’association (Lecumberry). Nombre de places et âge : 6 enfants de Grande

Section au CE1. Organisation : 10h à 16h. Vous apportez votre pique-nique. Tarif : 30€ (matériel fourni).

2023-08-08 à ; fin : 2023-08-08 16:00:00. EUR.

Atelier du Temps Libre

Lecumberry 64220 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



For the youngest, learn how to make things with recycled materials to play together.

Animation : Virginie Hervieu Place : local of the association (Lecumberry). Number of places and age: 6 children from Grande

Section to CE1. Organization : 10am to 4pm. You bring your own picnic. Price : 30? (material provided)

Para los más pequeños, aprender a fabricar cosas con materiales reciclados para jugar juntos.

Animadora: Virginie Hervieu Lugar: locales de la asociación (Lecumberry). Número de plazas y edades: 6 niños de Grande

Sección a CE1. Organización: de 10h a 16h. Usted trae su propio picnic. Precio : 30€ (material proporcionado)

Für die Jüngsten: Lernen Sie, mit gebrauchten Materialien zu basteln, um gemeinsam zu spielen.

Leitung: Virginie Hervieu Ort: Vereinslokal (Lecumberry). Anzahl der Plätze und Alter: 6 Kinder von der Grande

Sektion bis zur zweiten Klasse. Organisation: 10 Uhr bis 16 Uhr. Sie bringen Ihr Picknick mit. Preis: 30? (Material wird gestellt)

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque