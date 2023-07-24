Atelier : Modeler une histoire, histoire à modeler Salle Leku Berri et galerie BetaB, 24 juillet 2023, Lecumberry.

Découvrir l’œuvre de Ramon Ruiz Cabestany à la galerie d’art BetaB de Lecumberry, imaginer une histoire à partir de ses sculptures, l’écrire et modeler en argile, à la manière de l’artiste, les nouveaux éléments inventés.

Un stage en présence de l’artiste, qui donnera lieu à une exposition et une réception à la galerie, le vendredi 28/7 à 19h.

Animation : Virginie Hervieu, Audrey Lerissa, Ramon Ruiz Cabestany

Nombre de places et âge : 12 places, de 8 à 99 ans

Organisation : le stage se déroule sur la totalité de la semaine, de 10h à 16h. Vous apportez votre pique-nique.

NB : stage bilingue français basque.

2023-07-24 à ; fin : 2023-07-28 16:00:00. EUR.

Salle Leku Berri et galerie BetaB

Lecumberry 64220 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Discover the work of Ramon Ruiz Cabestany at the BetaB art gallery in Lecumberry, imagine a story based on his sculptures, write it down and model the new elements invented in clay in the artist’s way.

A workshop in the presence of the artist, which will give rise to an exhibition and a reception at the gallery on Friday 28/7 at 7pm.

Animation: Virginie Hervieu, Audrey Lerissa, Ramon Ruiz Cabestany

Number of places and age: 12 places, from 8 to 99 years old

Organization: the workshop takes place during the whole week, from 10am to 4pm. You bring your own picnic.

NB : Bilingual course in French and Basque

Descubra la obra de Ramón Ruiz Cabestany en la galería de arte BetaB de Lecumberry, imagine una historia basada en sus esculturas, escríbala y modele los nuevos elementos inventados en arcilla a la manera del artista.

Un taller en presencia del artista, que dará lugar a una exposición y a una recepción en la galería el viernes 28/7 a las 19.00 h.

Animación: Virginie Hervieu, Audrey Lerissa, Ramon Ruiz Cabestany

Número de plazas y edad: 12 plazas, de 8 a 99 años

Organización: el curso se desarrolla durante toda la semana, de 10.00 a 16.00 horas. Trae tu propio picnic.

Nota: Curso bilingüe en francés y euskera

Entdecken Sie das Werk von Ramon Ruiz Cabestany in der Kunstgalerie BetaB in Lecumberry, denken Sie sich eine Geschichte zu seinen Skulpturen aus, schreiben Sie sie auf und modellieren Sie die neu erfundenen Elemente nach Art des Künstlers aus Ton.

Ein Workshop in Anwesenheit des Künstlers, der zu einer Ausstellung und einem Empfang in der Galerie am Freitag, den 28.7. um 19 Uhr führen wird.

Leitung: Virginie Hervieu, Audrey Lerissa, Ramon Ruiz Cabestany

Anzahl der Plätze und Alter: 12 Plätze, von 8 bis 99 Jahren

Organisation: Das Praktikum findet die ganze Woche über statt, von 10 bis 16 Uhr. Sie bringen Ihr Picknick mit.

NB: Praktikum zweisprachig Französisch-Baskisch

